3 Valley residents killed in crash in San Luis Obispo County, CHP says

Three Valley residents are dead after a head-on collision in San Luis Obispo County.

It happened just before 10:30 pm Sunday on eastbound Highway 46 near West Center Street, just outside of Shandon.

"It's just never gonna be the same. Both of them will be missed forever, there is this space, this void that is always going to be missing. I feel like I just lost half of me," said Diana Encino, the sister of 27 year old Francisco Polina Sainz of Reedley.

Holding back tears, Encino explains the heartbreak of losing her brother and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Rosalinda Bucio of Cutler.

The two were headed home from a day trip to Pismo on Sunday night.

It was a double date with their friends, 32-year-old Yvette Guzman and her boyfriend, Carlos.

Detectives say a vehicle driving in the wrong lane of highway 46 crashed into them head on.

Carlos is in the hospital. Yvette, lost her life.

"My sister was loved, she was a good person and it's gonna be hard. btu she would want us to pull through," said Mayra Barragan, Yvette's sister.

Barragan says she was an after school program teacher in Parlier, where she also graduated.

Yvette, who lost her first husband in a car accident in 2013, leaves behind four children, ages 4, 6, 14 and 17.

Rosie had little family in the area but was loved by many and worked to support her mom.

"She always had a smile on her face. She was such a happy person, she was such a beautiful person," said Encino.

Diana says being parents and starting their lives together was something Francisco and Rosie looked forward to.

Francisco was one month away from his birthday, and his family, like Rosie's and Yvette's are now having to plan a funeral instead.

To help pay for the funeral services, loved ones have set up GoFundMe pages for Rosalinda and Francisco.

