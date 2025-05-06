3 women hospitalized after shooting at Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a gunman after a shooting left three women hospitalized in southwest Fresno on Monday.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the Geneva Village apartment complex in the area of Church and Elm.

Fresno police say the women were arguing when a man in a ski mask walked up to them and opened fire.

All three of the women were struck in the legs and taken to the hospital, where they are expected to survive

The suspect ran away after the shooting and has not yet been found.

Officers are speaking with witnesses and working to find any surveillance footage of the shooting.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but it's unclear how the suspect knew the victims.