4 juveniles arrested after attack outside Clovis store leaves couple hospitalized

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four minors were arrested after an attack at a store in Clovis sent a couple to the hospital over the weekend.

The incident happened at 6:11 p.m. Sunday near the entrance of the Target on Shaw and Clovis.

The Clovis Police Department says an argument between the man, his wife, and a group of minors became physical.

The man ended up on the ground, but officials say two of the minors continued the attack, leaving him with serious injuries.

The couple was taken to a local hospital, where the man remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe page.

Two of the juveniles were arrested for felony battery causing great bodily injury, and a third was booked for misdemeanor battery.

The last juvenile is facing a charge of felony battery on a peace officer.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.