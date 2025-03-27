Juveniles not facing charges after fight outside Clovis store leaves paramedic hospitalized: DA

A local hero and life-saver is now fighting for his life after police say he was attacked outside a Clovis mall over the weekend.

A local hero and life-saver is now fighting for his life after police say he was attacked outside a Clovis mall over the weekend.

A local hero and life-saver is now fighting for his life after police say he was attacked outside a Clovis mall over the weekend.

A local hero and life-saver is now fighting for his life after police say he was attacked outside a Clovis mall over the weekend.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of minors will not be facing charges after a fight outside a mall in Clovis sent a man to the hospital over the weekend.

The incident happened at 6:11 p.m. Sunday near the entrance of the Target on Shaw and Clovis.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video featured in the above player is from a previous story and will be updated)

The Clovis Police Department announced Wednesday that four juveniles were arrested after an argument turned physical with a man, identified by family as local paramedic Herculano Tucay.

The following day, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office announced it was declining to press charges against the juveniles.

Prosecutors reviewed police body camera footage and surveillance video from the store, which they say did not show a clear aggressor in the fight.

They add that the juveniles were also left with injuries.

"Following this comprehensive review, the District Attorney's Office determined that the evidence did not meet the legal standard required to support criminal charges," officials with the DA's office wrote in a press release.

Tucay remained hospitalized Wednesday night in critical condition, but his condition as of Thursday is unclear.