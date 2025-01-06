4 people displaced after house fire in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people are being helped with a place to stay after a house fire in Madera.

It sparked up just before 11 pm Sunday on Wessmith Way between Austin Avenue and Lake Street.

Crews say the fire started in one of the bedrooms.

Three engines from Madera Fire and one from Madera County arrived to fight the flames.

The blaze burned two bedrooms, and smoke damaged the rest of the house.

Working smoke detectors were able to alert the family about the fire, and they escaped safely.

Officials believe an electrical problem may have started the fire, but the cause remains under investigation.