5 years since deaths of Porterville firefighters in library fire

In 2020, Firefighter Patrick Jones and Captain Ray Figueroa died while battling a massive fire at the Porterville Library.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday marks five years since a South Valley community was hit with devastation.

The two entered the burning building to make sure everyone was out safely and after giving a mayday call, they were never heard from again.

This year, the Porterville community members came together to honor the two heroes.

"Gloves for Grief" held an event last Friday, where people were able to connect through boxing and work toward fighting through their grief.

