6-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by car in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young boy is recovering after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno.
Fresno Police responded just after 1 a.m. Sunday to Caesar and Huntington avenues for reports of a car hitting a child.
Officials say a 6-year-old boy was running across the street to greet family when a car ended up hitting the boy.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken leg and some minor injuries.
The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with officers.
Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.