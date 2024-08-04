WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

6-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by car in southeast Fresno

KFSN logo
Sunday, August 4, 2024
6-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by car in southeast Fresno
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young boy is recovering after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno.

Fresno Police responded just after 1 a.m. Sunday to Caesar and Huntington avenues for reports of a car hitting a child.

Officials say a 6-year-old boy was running across the street to greet family when a car ended up hitting the boy.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken leg and some minor injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with officers.

Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW