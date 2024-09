61-year-old man drowns in Millerton Lake, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being pulled out of Millerton Lake.

Authorities were notified about a drowning around 5:30 pm Sunday.

First responders performed CPR on a 61-year-old man, but he did not make it.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the incident.