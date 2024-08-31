7 US personnel injured in Iraq raid that killed 15 ISIS members: officials

All U.S. personnel are in stable condition, an official told ABC News.

Officials released images of weapons that were seized in the raid.

WASHINGTON -- United States and Iraqi military forces conducted a raid in western Iraq that targeted ISIS leaders and killed 15 ISIS militants, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

Seven U.S. military service members who participated in the early-hour raid Thursday morning were wounded or sustained injuries in the larger operation, according to a defense official who said all the service members were in stable condition, ABC News reported.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces and Iraqi Security Forces conducted a partnered raid in Western Iraq in the early hours of Aug. 29, resulting in the death of 15 ISIS operatives," a statement from U.S. Central Command issued late Friday said.

"This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond," it said.

"The ISIS element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive "suicide" belts," according to the statement. "There is no indication of civilian casualties."

Iraqi forces continue to arrest and raid locations related to ISIS in the country on Saturday, according to the Security Media Cell, a press arm of the Iraqi prime minister's office.

The terrorists killed in the Joint Operations Command Forces operation included "leaders of the terrorist ISIS," the Security Media Cell said in a statement on X.

Intelligence indicates that "among the dead were important leaders of the first rank" of ISIS, and that names of those killed would be released later, according to the prime minister's office.

The operation took two months to plan, including monitoring "the presence of important leaders of ISIS". In a description of the raid they say airstrikes were carried out followed by airborne units "with cooperation and coordination intelligence and technical personnel from the international coalition," according to the statement.

"During the operation, five U.S. personnel were wounded. One of the wounded was evacuated for further treatment," a U.S. defense official told ABC News.

"Two additional U.S. personnel were injured from falls during the operation, with one also evacuated out of theater for follow on care. All personnel are in stable condition," said the U.S. official.

Partnered military raids in Iraq usually involve special operations forces though the CENTCOM statement did not specify what forces were used in the operation.

There are still 2,500 American troops in Iraq on a train and advise mission to help Iraqi military forces against ISIS.

Earlier this year the United States and Iraq began discussions about a possible reduction in the role of the international military coalition assisting Iraq that could see a reduction in U.S. forces.