8-month pregnant woman one of three hospitalized in Orosi shooting caught on camera

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 8-month pregnant woman was one of the three people hospitalized in a South Valley shooting that was captured on camera Thursday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff's County Office says the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the play area of the Orosi Sports Complex.

Deputies say a 16-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and the 23-year-old pregnant woman were walking when they heard gunshots and realized they had been hit.

Surveillance video from inside of the complex captured the suspect running up behind the victims and firing several shots toward them.

The suspect can then be seen running away in the opposite direction.

The woman was shot in the foot and both the boy and man were shot in the upper body.

All three were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, including the woman's unborn baby.

Investigators are still determining if this shooting is gang-related or an isolated incident.

No suspect information has been provided, but deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.

