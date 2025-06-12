8 people, including children, displaced after fire destroys northwest Fresno home

Crews are mopping up a fire that destroyed a home in Northwest Fresno early Thursday morning.

Crews are mopping up a fire that destroyed a home in Northwest Fresno early Thursday morning.

Crews are mopping up a fire that destroyed a home in Northwest Fresno early Thursday morning.

Crews are mopping up a fire that destroyed a home in Northwest Fresno early Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are mopping up a fire that destroyed a home in northwest Fresno.

It broke out at about 1 a.m. Thursday at a home in a cul-de-sac on Capitola Avenue near Gates Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning the front of the home before spreading into the attic.

Due to a roof collapse, firefighters went into defensive mode and fought it from the outside using a ladder to shoot water down onto the flames.

Four kids and four adults were in the home at the time the fire sparked and were able to get out safely.

The home is a complete loss and no word on what caused the fire.