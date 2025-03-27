9 women honored by the City of Fresno for Women's History Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Women's History Month, the City of Fresno is honoring nine remarkable women.

The Women of the Year awards ceremony was held on Wednesday at Fresno City Hall.

Every year, the mayor and council members recognize women who have made an incredible mark on Fresno.

The awards ceremony is meant to celebrate their contributions to our communities.

The Mayor's pick for Woman of the Year, Ashley Webster, received her own proclamation during the event.

''We really have an amazing community that we work and live in and it's a community that has supported my family over the last five generations and for that I owe our community everything," Webster said "So I continue to do what I love, here I am the Mayor's women of the year this is so great.''

The city of Fresno says each woman represents the best of Fresno.

Here's every woman who was honored by the city on Wednesday: