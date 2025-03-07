International Women's Day celebration being held in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is hosting a celebration of International Women's Day in Madera County this week.

On Friday evening, music, Mexican food, informational booths, and several speakers of diverse backgrounds will welcome the community for a celebration at Courthouse Park.

"Through theatre, through poetry, through music, through storytelling and powerful speeches," explained Estela Galvan, a coordinator with PAN Valley Institute.

"We also have our keynote speaker who is going to be sharing what it means to be an immigrant woman."

The PAN Valley Institute has been planning the event for several months.

The organization focuses on civic engagement among the immigrant community.

"More than ever, now we need to support each other and the communities of color, marginalized communities. Now is the time," said Galvan.

Galvan says increased deportation efforts have created fear among many in those communities.

She points to a raid by Border Patrol in Kern County in early January - even before Inauguration Day.

This week, the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary is reporting ICE has increased arrests by more than 600 percent under President Trump's leadership.

The administration says anyone who is in the country illegally is subject to removal.

But Valley Republican and chair of a key immigration subcommittee, Congressman Tom McClintock recently spoke with Action News about the Border Czar's goals.

"I think Tom Homan has made it very clear that the top priority is those who have committed other crimes in addition to illegally entering our country," McClintock told Action News.

"Then next, the 1.4 million illegal migrants who've had their day in court have been ordered deported to leave by a court and have refused to do so."

Community organizers want Friday's event in Madera to provide clarity and comfort.

Silvia Rojas says she is hopeful people will stop by and not be afraid.

She will be cooking authentic Mexican food and is excited to feel the unity among those who attend.

"We are hopeful in that unity. Yes, it's scary but at the same time, we have to see how can we be a part of the solution," said Galvan.

The event is happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Madera County Courthouse Park.

