9-year-old Porterville girl killed in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas, authorities say

A South Valley girl was tragically killed in a suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas.

Action News has learned that nine-year-old Sophia Sandoval of Porterville was a passenger in a Corvette when it crashed on Saturday afternoon.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says the grey Corvette was making a left turn at a red light when it collided with a black Jeep SUV.

Bystanders tried life-saving measures on Sophia until she was taken to a hospital.

Police say the driver of the Corvette, 63-year-old Christina Sorensen, appeared under the influence and was arrested.

She faces several charges, including child endangerment resulting in death.

The driver of the Jeep had minor injuries.