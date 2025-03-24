ONLY ON ACTION NEWS: Friends and family remember Madera County crash victim

Dante Urena shares his heartbreak after his wife and mother to his three kids, 29-year-old Graciela Urena suddenly died in a car crash on Monday.

Dante Urena shares his heartbreak after his wife and mother to his three kids, 29-year-old Graciela Urena suddenly died in a car crash on Monday.

Dante Urena shares his heartbreak after his wife and mother to his three kids, 29-year-old Graciela Urena suddenly died in a car crash on Monday.

Dante Urena shares his heartbreak after his wife and mother to his three kids, 29-year-old Graciela Urena suddenly died in a car crash on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dante Urena shares his heartbreak after his wife of 15 years and mother to his three kids, 29-year-old Graciela Urena suddenly died in a car crash on Monday.

"I wish she was here, and I wish it was me the one that was going to not her," said Dante.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened near Avenue 17 and Road 28 1/2.

The 29-year-old was driving with her baby boy, 10-month-old Alexander when she went off the road and into a barbed wire fence and wood post.

Alexander was taken to Valley Children's Hospital for evaluation.

The CHP is still investigating the crash.

Graciela and Dante were part of the car club Team Valid.

On Sunday, the group and other car clubs in the area gathered to help raise money for the family by offering food and raffle items.

"Nothing that you say is gonna make it better," said Martin Ventura.

He is a friend of the family and said Graciela was the kindest woman, always wanting to be around the people she loved the most.

"I just hope she's saying I'm loved and basically a big smile that we're trying to help out and help the family out," said Ventura.

Dante said it's friends like Martin that are helping him get through this unimaginable time.

He hopes Graciela is remembered for her kind spirit.

"It shows how much people love her. How much people care for her. How much people care for my kids, for me. It shows a lot. And to be honest, I didn't expect this much people to care for us,"

In addition to this gathering, Dante has set up a donation page to help him and his children during this heartbreaking time.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.