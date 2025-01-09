Air quality concerns amid Southern California wildfires

The Valley Air District is keeping a close eye on the toxic air from wildfire smoke in Southern California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As thick smoke tops Southern California, the air quality is top-of-mind for many.

The Valley Air District says they're not seeing any wildfire smoke in Central California skies, but it is concerned with pollution from wood burning, especially during these colder temperatures.

"During the winter we often see inversion layers, they're kind of invisible or they look like clouds and they trap any pollution that is created underneath it," said Heather Heinks, Valley Air District spokeswoman.

If you are burning when you aren't supposed to, you could be cited.

To the south, several counties are experiencing unhealthy and hazardous air from the several large wildfires burning right now.

It's especially toxic for people with respiratory issues.

"It's very dirty and it can cause a lot of damage to the lungs. Because of the type of fire it is, the type of smoke we're breathing, the size of the particles clearly impact the lungs," said Dr. Irina Dralyuk, a pediatric pulmonologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dr. Dralyuk says she's already hearing from patients concerned about the smoke.

"If you can smell it, that means the small particles are making their way down your small airway and effecting their lungs already," said Dr. Dralyuk.

She recommends wearing a mask if you have to go outside in the smoke, and adds the breathing problems could linger long after the fires are put out.

"Even when the fires are done and the smoke has dissipated, for a lot of the folks who are exposed to high levels of this very low quality air, the inflammation will potentially linger for a long time. We're talking about weeks or months," said Dr. Dralyuk.

The bad air in SoCal is a reminder to everyone to always be prepared.

"It is not occurring at this time, but we warn you, the potential is there. We know what it looks like when the state's on fire and the Valley skies get hazy because of it," said Heinks.

