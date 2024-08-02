Air quality worsens as wildfire smoke blows into the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoke moved into the Valley overnight as wildfires continue to burn across Central California.

"If you live in a foothill community, you probably woke up to the smell of smoke and have been dealing with it for days," Heather Heinks at the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said.

Heinks says two fires are having the biggest impact on the Fresno area.

To the north, the Pedro Fire in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties has burned over 3,800 acres. To the south, crews are battling the SQF Lightning Complex fire that has charred tens of thousands of acres since mid-July.

"The wind direction has been largely out of the north, and we are right downwind of (the Pedro) fire," Action News AM Live Meteorologist Christine Gregory said. "We've kind of been caught in the middle of both that fire, and now, we're seeing winds shifting more out of the south."

The air quality has worsened from "good" to "moderate" in some parts of Fresno, Clovis, and the South Valley. People with respiratory issues are now at risk due to particles in the smoke.

"Even the most healthy individual, when exposed over time to PM2.5 will feel shortness of breath, scratchy throat, maybe a headache. Just a little feeling of unwell," Heinks said.

With storms in the forecast, there are growing concerns that weekend lightning strikes could spark new fires, putting people and property at risk and potentially worsening the Valley's air quality even further.

"With this tropical moisture moving in, there is concern for some storm development, specifically over the High Sierra," Gregory said.

"We're very concerned for the potential for new fires," Heinks said. "So, while we might be "moderate" now, it's a high risk this weekend, so you should just be alert."

