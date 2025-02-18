"Any day now": Madera Community Hospital re-opening soon

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- County leaders are asking for patients to have patience as they await the re-opening of Madera Community Hospital.

The sign to the entrance is still covered, as American Advanced Management awaits final approval from the state.

Action News spoke with county supervisor Robert Poythress Monday about the push to the finish line.

"A hard road to get here, but the hospital is about ready to open, the California Department of Public Health is conducting a survey," said Madera Co. Supervisor, Robert Poythress.

The new CEO sharing on social media, state teams will look over policy, procedures and employee files along with the hospital facilities, supplies and equipment.

All of this now coming, more than two years after the sudden closure.

People in Madera were forced to drive at least 30 minutes for critical care, putting a strain on the system.

"The ER wards are just overwhelmed with people so to have this ER ward opening up here in Madera is going to take some relief off here in Madera, will definitely shorten the trip for Madeirans," said Poythress.

From the inside to the outside -- hope is on the horizon -- but as the CEO Steve Stark last told Action News, it takes time.

"There's a lot of work to be done, a hospital that sits empty for two years you would think would be just like coming back and turning the lights back on, unfortunately, things degrade, things aren't maintained," said Stark.

Poythress adds its important to get it right when you are focused on saving lives and providing critical care.

"Having served on the prior board -- I know how hospitals -- they are incredibly complex. I mean -- we have the California department of public health in here, but there are multitudes of other agencies that oversee hospitals and have to insure that they're being run properly," said Poythress.

The hospital already has 400 staff members ready to serve the community.

Leaders want to thank Assemblymember Esmerelda Soria and Senator Anna Caballero for their work in getting the hospital up and running.

Everyone is anxiously awaiting that date, which is hopefully soon to come.

