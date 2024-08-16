Madera Community Hospital appoints new CEO as re-opening approaches

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Madera Community Hospital prepares to reopen, the hospital's board has appointed a new CEO.

Steve Stark will serve in the position. He most recently served as regional CEO of three hospitals managed by American Advanced Management, which also manages Madera Community Hospital.

The hospital closed in January of last year and filed for bankruptcy protection two months later.

Since then, American Advanced Management has been working to reopen the facility.

A $57 million loan was awarded through the state's Distressed Hospital Loan Program.

The hospital hopes to open its doors by September or October this year.

