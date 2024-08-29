Two arrested after illegal drug lab in Merced County busted by authorities

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested after authorities shut down an illegal drug lab.

The Sheriff's Office and Merced Police conducted the bust last week and seized a variety of drugs -- including so-called "magic mushrooms" and 200 pounds of marijuana.

They also discovered hundreds of bins filled with edibles, wax, and other THC concentrate products.

Some of the packaging resembled popular snacks and candies.

Officials say the products are dangerous, especially if they're targeted for young people -- since the drugs are not regulated and extremely potent.