ATM stolen from nail salon in northeast Fresno, police say

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 1:35PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a burglary at a business in northeast Fresno, where an ATM was stolen.

Officers were called out to a shopping center at the intersection of Willow and Nees at about 3:30 am Wednesday.

That's where they found the Aqua Nails Bar had been burglarized and the ATM pulled from the building.

The front window of the business was smashed, and items were thrown about outside the salon.

There's no word from police on any suspects at this point or just how much money may have been stolen.

The owners are now working to clean up the damage.

