Avila's Cancer Fund: Giving Tree Toy Drive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the season of giving and a special toy drive is giving you the chance to support families impacted by cancer.

On Monday, Annamarie Avila, the founder of Avila's Cancer Fund, joined Action News to talk about the Giving Tree Toy Drive

You can support the Avila's Cancer Fund Giving Tree Toy Drive by clicking here.

They are collecting new - unwrapped toys for kids ages zero to 17.

