Baby found dead in backyard of southeast Fresno home, police say

An investigation is underway after a baby was found dead in southeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crime scene tape blocked off several southeast Fresno streets Tuesday.

Detectives walked door to door, speaking with neighbors and laying down crime scene markers.

They stopped several times to look into an empty lot that backs up to homes along Backer Avenue.

One of those backyards is where Fresno Police say a baby's body was found.

That call came in around 6:30 am Tuesday.

Police and medical personnel arrived at the home to find a baby, believed to be a newborn, already dead.

The news disturbed neighbors.

"Poor thing, man, cruel people," says Enrique Barrera. "Why do people do things like that, man? That's an angel, a little angel."

How the baby died and ended up at a home they didn't live in is still unclear, so investigators are calling this a death investigation.

Investigators spent the morning talking to neighbors and the family who lives in the home.

"Currently, the family is being very cooperative with the investigation," says Fresno Police Lt. Mike Gebhart.

If you know anything that could help in this investigation, you're asked to call police.

