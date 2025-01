Baby monkey healing in new habitat after being found during Madera County traffic stop

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A baby spider monkey has a new home after she was discovered during a DUI traffic stop in Madera County.

New video from the Oakland zoo shows the little one's upgraded quarters.

The rescued monkey, now named Azules, is recovering from being malnourished.

The zoo says new space includes climbing structures and other forms of enrichment to help build muscle as she heals.