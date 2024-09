Baby peacock at Fresno's Shinzen Friendship Garden

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Shinzen Friendship Garden in Fresno's Woodward Park is blooming with new life.

The baby peacock is now the newest resident.

The garden says the baby bird is already strutting around and showing off their adorable charm.

While Action News followed the little one, they stuck close to mom, as they fed on the grounds.

In case you didn't know, baby peacocks are called "Peachicks."