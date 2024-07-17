Best Prime Day lightning deals happening right now

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Prime Day is known for its great sales, some of which come and go quickly in the form of lightning deals. To help you take advantage of all these fast-going special sales, we rounded up some of the best lightning deals going on right now. Don't miss out on these great sales - today is the last day to shop with Prime Day savings.

Want more Prime Day savings? We've got you covered with Best Prime Day Dyson deals, TV deals and more.

Best Prime Day lightning deals happening right now

Three-in-one charging station

55% off Amazon 3-in-1 charging station $18.99

$42.99 Shop Now

Wrangling power cords can be a challenge, but this three-in-one charger streamlines charging for multiple devices at the same time. It can be used for multiple iPhone models, along with space to charge both an Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. Get it now for 56% off.

Desk walking pad

30% off Amazon Desk walking pad $139.98

$199.99 Shop Now

Give yourself a break from sitting during work with this desk walking pad. It's slim and portable, so you can easily fit it below any desk or workstation. Get your steps in and save 30% off with this lightning deal.

Imarku knife set

49% off Amazon Imarku knife set $95.90

$189.99 Shop Now

Up your cooking game with this ultra-sharp kitchen knife set. This set also comes with a knife block, making storage a breeze. In total, the set contains 16 different high-carbon Japanese stainless steel knives. Currently, it's on sale for 50% off.

Sekey collapsible wagon

32% off Amazon Sekey collapsible wagon $87.99

$129.99 Shop Now

This collapsible wagon is great for camping, beach days and more. It has a capacity of 330 pounds, so you'll be able to fit almost all kinds of gear inside. This wagon is also foldable, which makes it easy to store or travel with. Right now, you can get it for under $100.

More Prime Day lightning deals below:

CAMKORY digital camera for under $40 (26% off)

FEIERDUN adjustable dumbbell set for 27% off

Bentgo Classic adult bento box for 60% off

Wavytalk ionic hair dryer with diffuser and concentrator for 42% off

MooMee duvet cover set for 50% off

Airpher electric spin scrubber for under $50 (38% off)

Floating bathroom shelves for 33% off

No pull adjustable pet harness for under $20 (20% off)

Cookie Box beginner crochet kit for 57% off

Lesure collapsible dog crate for 20% off

Edifier W820NB noise cancelling headphones for 30% off

Digital touchscreen air fryer for 47% off

Hanging travel toiletry bag for under $20

Merach rowing machine for 40% off

Large room air purifier for 31% off

King-size cooling blanket for 43% off

By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.