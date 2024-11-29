24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Black Friday mall shooting in Arkansas leaves 3 injured, police say

ByVictoria Arancio and Leah Sarnoff ABCNews logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 11:36PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Shots rang out at the Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Black Friday, leaving three people injured, police said.

The shooting occurred at 1:44 p.m., according to the Little Rock Police Department.

The three people who were hurt have injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement after the shooting, saying there are two suspects.

"Two individuals today jeopardized the lives and safety of residents and visitors," Scott Jr. said Friday.

"We are praying for the victims of this incident, and are hopeful they make a full recovery," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW