PG&E and California lawmakers point the blame at each other for skyrocketing bills

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Skyrocketing PG &E bills, but who is to blame? In our continuing coverage, Action News tries to find that answer. PG &E is pointing the finger at utility regulators, but elected officials say the utility could do more to fight for consumers.

Turning up the thermostat, totally shutting off the AC, and sitting in the dark people in the Valley Action News spoke to said they've done everything to lower their PG &E bill only to face larger and larger bills.

"My last bill I just got it a couple of days ago, it was $483. It was like, 'Are you kidding?' A 1,000 square feet, tiny two bedroom," said Rebeca Rangel, PG &E Customer.

"Where is this double coming from, like I said I have the A/C set at 78/79," said Megan Antijunti, PG &E Customer.

"We don't run our AC as much as we would like, we don't run our dryer, we put up a line," said Jenna White, PG &E Customer

Action News presented the problem to PG &E spokesperson Jeff Smith last week who said no matter what changes you make it will only have a small impact on your energy costs because that's not all they're charging you for.

PG &E breaks down what your bill includes on its website. The graphic shows only 32% of your bill is impacted by rates and how much electricity you use.

He said the bill structure is controlled by the California Public Utilities Commission and if you want to see that structure change you need to speak to them and your elected officials.

"And so, you know, that's how you can get this, this type of rate reform that that is desired, right," said Smith. "Because there's a there's more than just lowering how much customers are paying per kilowatt hour or per therm on the gas side. What customers are paying overall, in fact, could be lowered quite a bit, with some adjustment to how much money is going into social social programs and how much money is going to sub for non solar customers, to subsidize solar customers."

So, Action News reached out to Central Valley Assemblyman Jim Patterson who is the Vice Chair of the Utilities and Energy Committee.

He said it's on PG &E to advocate for their customers.

"They have surrendered," said Assemblyman Jim Patterson, (R) Fresno. They'll take their marching orders. They'll take their the decisions from the government and they will blithely pass it along to their ratepayers, and then make excuses that it's somebody else's fault. I'm tired of that."

Action news also reached out to the CPUC about the bill structure. They said a portion of your bill is used to fund programs such as CARE, which offers discounts on energy bills for low-income customers. However, the CPUC said that the state Legislature ultimately mandates program...

In the meantime, it's the customer who's left footing the bill.

"I don't know what other people are going to do including my family except get more jobs," said White.

Patterson said people can call his office to voice their concerns on energy bills, but he also encouraged people to reach out to other representatives and especially the governor's office -because CPUC commissioners are appointed by the governor.

