Blue Ribbon School Awarded to Monroe Elementary in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small South Valley school is receiving a big honor. Monroe Elementary in Hanford has been named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education.

It recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on academics and progress in closing student achievement gaps.

"The feelings have been surreal, but they really are a testament to the hard work that is done here each and every day, and we are humbled," said Principal Jennifer Levinson.

Roots run deep at the small school. It's served generations of students; some are returning to teach.

"I was a Monroe Mustang as a child," says teacher Gina Young. Adding, "This was actually my third grade classroom that I'm teaching in now."

Monroe Elementary was invited to apply for the Blue Ribbon Award in the spring.

The competitive process looks at thousands of schools nationwide.

Just 33 California schools were selected.

"It's a huge accomplishment for the school itself but also for the entire Hanford Elementary School District," says Superintendent Joy Gabler.

Fifth grade teacher Joni Garner says she feels blessed to work here, "Just how deserving we are of this award because all the teachers that come have their nose to the ground ready to work."

And the students, "I feel super excited and super proud."

"Honored to be a Blue Ribbon. It's just crazy."

"I don't know what to say; I'm just so excited."

"Very happy and proud."

"And so everyone will know what a good school we are."

Some of the Monroe Elementary Staff will head to Washington, DC, in November to be recognized officially.

For a list of all 2024 Blue Ribbon Schools in California, click here.

