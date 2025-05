Body found as grass fire burns near Fresno highway, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a fire near Highway 180 in east central Fresno.

Firefighters found the body around 7 pm while battling the flames along the on-ramp near Peach Avenue.

Authorities are working to determine if the person died from the fire or before it sparked.

Both the Fresno Fire Marshal and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.