Bodycam footage captures officers, neighbors pull woman out of northwest Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dramatic body camera footage captures the moment first responders rescued a woman from a burning Northwest Fresno home.

The fire happened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening on Holland and Cecilia.

Neighbors spotted the flames and initially tried to reach the woman by breaking the living room window, only to be overcome by smoke.

Fortunately, officers arrived a short time later and they worked together to pull the woman to safety.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.