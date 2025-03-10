'Bowl For Kids' Sake' event held in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many were able to strike up some fun for a good cause.

"Bowl For Kids' Sake" returned on Saturday at the Bowlero in Fresno.

This year's theme was Pixar.

There were various cartoon characters and even bowlers dressed up.

More than 40 teams participated.

The money raised from the event will help Big Brothers Big Sisters Central California.

This is the 38th year this event has been put on.

If you want to learn about being a mentor or volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sister Central California, head to their website.

