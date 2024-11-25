Boy calls 911 for help with math homework in Wisconsin; dispatcher sends help

Shawano County Sheriff's Office sent an officer to help a young boy with his math homework.

Shawano County Sheriff's Office sent an officer to help a young boy with his math homework.

Shawano County Sheriff's Office sent an officer to help a young boy with his math homework.

Shawano County Sheriff's Office sent an officer to help a young boy with his math homework.

SHAWANO CO., Wisc. -- Some emergency responders in Wisconsin might have second career opportunities as tutors.

911 Dispatcher Kim Krause a call from a 10-year-old boy. He said he really needed help with his math homework.

"He said 'Ma'am, I know I'm not supposed to be calling 911 for this but I really could use some help with my homework'," Krause said.

Since the department was not busy at the time, she dispatched a Deputy Chase Mason to help.

"I actually sent a message to the deputy who was responding, and said 'you've got a lot of pressure on you right now to help this boy with his math homework," Shawano County Sheriff's Office Lt. Chris Madle said.

Deputy Mason helped the young caller complete his decimal-based math homework.

After helping the boy, the deputy reminded him that 911 is for emergencies only.

He also gave him his business card with his non-emergency number.

