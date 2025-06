Boy injures leg after failing to out run crossing train in northwest Fresno

A teen is being treated for a leg injury after being struck by a train in Northwest Fresno Monday night.

A teen is being treated for a leg injury after being struck by a train in Northwest Fresno Monday night.

A teen is being treated for a leg injury after being struck by a train in Northwest Fresno Monday night.

A teen is being treated for a leg injury after being struck by a train in Northwest Fresno Monday night.

FERSNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen is being treated for a leg injury after being struck by a train in Northwest Fresno.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday on Shaw and Marks.

Police say three teens walking on the bridge noticed a train was coming, then ran to beat the train.

One of the teens didn't run fast enough and ended up falling from the bridge and getting his leg hit by the train.

The teen has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.