Brandon Vang takes early lead in special election for Fresno City Council District 5 seat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Early results on Tuesday night show Brandon Vang leading the race to fill the vacant Fresno City Council District 5 seat.
The seat has been vacant since January after former councilman Luis Chavez was elected to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.
As of 8:30 p.m., Vang leads the other three candidates with 1,739 votes, a total of 50% of the vote so far.
Trailing behind Vang is Elizabeth Rosas Jonasson with 1,217 votes.
Jose Leon Barraza is currently in third, with Paul Condon rounding out fourth place.
In order to win the seat, a candidate must secure over 50% of the vote.
If that doesn't happen in Tuesday's election, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff over the next few months.
