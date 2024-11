Break the Barriers offering free programs to veterans

On this Veterans Day, we highlight a local nonprofit offering special programs free of charge to veterans of all abilities.

Break the Barriers offering free programs to veterans On this Veterans Day, we highlight a local nonprofit offering special programs free of charge to veterans of all abilities.

Break the Barriers offering free programs to veterans On this Veterans Day, we highlight a local nonprofit offering special programs free of charge to veterans of all abilities.

Break the Barriers offering free programs to veterans On this Veterans Day, we highlight a local nonprofit offering special programs free of charge to veterans of all abilities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On this Veterans Day, we highlight a local nonprofit offering special programs free of charge to veterans of all abilities.

Break the Barriers offers everything from archery to pickleball, providing training and organizing competitions.

Veterans can participate free of charge, so they rely on community donations to help fund their programs.

If you would like more information or to contribute, head to breakthebarriers.org.