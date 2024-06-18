Buffalo Wild Wings GO coming to northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Buffalo Wild Wings GO is taking over a space from a shuttered dessert shop in northeast Fresno.

You may have seen the signage up at First and Nees. The previous owner had sold rolled ice cream.

This restaurant won't have the normal sit-down space of other Valley locations, but will only offer wings, sauces and other fan favorites for delivery and takeout.

No official opening date has been given, but the chain says the locaiton will bring 25 full and part-time jobs to the area.

