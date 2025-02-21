Bullard High School teacher arrested for sex crimes involving student, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Bullard High School teacher has been arrested on multiple sex crime charges involving a minor.

Fresno police took 37-year-old Ray Waller into custody on Thursday.

Waller was booked into the Fresno County jail on 10 charges, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, use of a minor to sell/produce pornography, distributing/showing pornography to a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a juvenile aged 14 or 15.

Authorities say the incidents involve a student at Bullard.

Police believe there may be additional victims. They are urging any alleged victims or others with information to contact authorities.

Fresno Unified released a statement, saying: We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent arrest of a Fresno Unified School District employee following serious allegations involving a student at Bullard High School. The employee was immediately placed on leave as soon as we were made aware of the investigation. Our primary concern is, and always will be, the safety and well-being of our students. We are providing social-emotional support to all students and staff affected by this situation. We want to assure our families and community that we are fully cooperating with law enforcement during this ongoing investigation. Our hearts go out to the survivor and anyone else impacted by this tragic situation. We stand united in prioritizing the protection of our children and fostering a safe, supportive environment for every student. If you have any information related to this case, we encourage you to contact the Fresno Police Department directly. Please reach out to Detective Nguyen at 559-621-2471 or Detective Flores at 559-621-2438. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.

