Bulldog Breakdown: Murf Gray talks about goals for 2025 baseball season

If the Diamond Dogs hope to capture a Mountain West title, it may have to be on the back of their star third-baseman.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, preseason all-American Murf Gray joins Action News in studio to share his outlook for the 2025 season.

