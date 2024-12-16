Business in Shaver Lake sees uptick after storm leaves fresh snow

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- People flocked to China Peak on Sunday to enjoy skiing and snowboarding. The mountain resort reports it's received six to eight inches of snow since Saturday.

The winter-like weather has kept the Shaver Lake Hardware store busy.

"It was great, yeah, once the snow flies, people come to play in the snow," said General Manager Tyler Powell.

He tells Action News that he's sold at least a dozen sets of tire chains since the weekend began. And it's just the beginning of the season.

"It's great when it's great we may get fresh snow, hopefully we get a lot more, we definitely can use more snow. But because that also helps with the summer season, and the whole community relies on the weather. They rely on snow in the winter and the lake in the summer," said Powell.

Across the street from the hardware store is its sister business Shaver Lake Sports. Powell said they were also busy with gear rentals.

"If you're going to get out and play in the snow, obviously you're gonna want some snow, boots or gloves or something to keep your hands warm. Just to be prepared," said Powell.

