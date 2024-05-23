Fresno County Fire breaks ground on new fire station

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Wednesday, Fresno County Fire broke ground on a new fire station in the Friant area. It's the newest one in more than 20 years.

"The technology of the solar power, the generators it will have it, will be able to sustain any power outages," said Fresno County Fire Chief Dustin Hail.

Fire station 72 is located off Millerton Road and Morningside Way.

It will include state-of-the-art technology but also serve as an education center for the community.

Fresno County Fire said the future station would help crews be better equipped to protect homes and the natural beauty of the area, like with Millerton Lake.

Firefighters hope that the new facility will serve as a beacon of safety for the community.

Station 72 is just up the road from the Millerton Fire Station.

Hail said the station would improve response times to not just Millerton Lake, but also Table Mountain and neighboring homes.

"Being close, being able to readily respond to these houses hear is going to be a significant impact," said Chief Hail.

A quick response time is critical. Chief Hail tells Action News Millerton New Town is seeing significant growth. He adds that more homes will be built in the future.

Fresno County Board of Supervisor Chair Nathan Magsig said there is huge need for a new fire station.

"A lot of the growth in the Millerton area was planned for back in the 1980s," said Magsig.

"Even this particular fire station, which was a fire station that was planned out here decades ago."

Davoone Yada lives near the site of the new fire station and remembers when a fire broke out nearby.

"We had one just last year that hit this side of the road," said Yada. "It's amazing how fast that grass goes."

The new fire station gives a sense of security and safety.

"It's going to be nice to know that somebody's nearby and can get to us," said Yada. "It's going to be wonderful.

Browning hills and dry grass surround homes in Millerton and Friant. It's a reminder that fire season is already here.

"We've had a lot of grass crop this year," said Chief Hail. "Fuel moistures are still a little bit on the higher side for a large devastating wildfire."

The hope is Station 72 will make a big difference in saving lives and property.

The cost of the new facility is around $5 million to $6 million.

Firefighters hopes to have this new station up and running by sometime next year.

