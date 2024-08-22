Cal Water shares plan to provide reliable resources to local communities

In the South Valley, Cal Water hosted a tour to share their efforts in providing safe, clean and reliable water to local communities.

In the South Valley, Cal Water hosted a tour to share their efforts in providing safe, clean and reliable water to local communities.

In the South Valley, Cal Water hosted a tour to share their efforts in providing safe, clean and reliable water to local communities.

In the South Valley, Cal Water hosted a tour to share their efforts in providing safe, clean and reliable water to local communities.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, Cal Water hosted a tour to share their efforts in providing safe, clean and reliable water to local communities.

California Water Service, or Cal Water, shared their Infrastructure Improvement Plan for 2025 through 2027.

They are focused on creating reliable resources by replacing more than 48,000 feet of water main to prevent the failure of aging and high-risk pipelines.

They also plan to rehabilitate existing wells to improve water supply, and find locations for new wells.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.