The company has said its goal for the new city was to build new homes for 400,000 people.

Measure for new California city no longer on November ballot, officials say: Here's why

The company hoping to build a new city near Fairfield in Solano County announced the measure will no longer be in the November ballot despite getting enough signatures in May.

The company hoping to build a new city near Fairfield in Solano County announced the measure will no longer be in the November ballot despite getting enough signatures in May.

The company hoping to build a new city near Fairfield in Solano County announced the measure will no longer be in the November ballot despite getting enough signatures in May.

The company hoping to build a new city near Fairfield in Solano County announced the measure will no longer be in the November ballot despite getting enough signatures in May.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. -- The company hoping to build a new city near Fairfield in Solano County announced the measure will no longer be in the November ballot.

California Forever and Solano County released a statement Monday announcing its withdrawal despite getting enough signatures in May to qualify the project on the ballot.

Solano County Supervisor Mitch Mashburn said in the statement they will instead submit an application for a General Plan & Zoning Amendment and proceed with the normal county process.

He says this includes preparation for a full Environmental Impact Report and the negotiation and execution of the Development Agreement.

Jan Sramek, Founder & CEO of California Forever, said his company will work with Solano County to prepare the Environmental Impact Report and Development Agreement over the next two years, then bring the full package back for approval in 2026.

"This creates opportunities to incorporate additional community input, and then provide everyone with access to objective analysis, and the full terms of the Development Agreement, including the community benefits. We believe that with this process, we can build a shared vision that passes with a decisive majority and creates broad consensus for the future. We're excited about working with the Board of Supervisors, its land use subcommittee, and county staff to make this happen," Sramek said in the statement.

The billionaire-backed group that's working to build a new city in Solano County filed a ballot initiative Wednesday to take to voters.

Supervisor Mashburn said not having the EIR and a fully negotiated Development Agreement was a mistake.

"This politicized the entire project, made it difficult for us and our staff to work with them, and forced everyone in our community to take sides."

The company collected 20,000 signatures in the county which was 60% more than required to get on the ballot.

The investment firm that's quietly acquired more than 55,000 acres of Solano County farmland is revealing new details about its vision for a new city.

The company has said its goal for the new city was to build new homes for 400,000 people.

You can read the full statement here.