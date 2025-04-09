California launches statewide wildfire preparedness campaign as temperatures rise

As peak fire season and warmer months approach, a statewide effort and campaign is reminding people about the importance of creating defensible space.

As peak fire season and warmer months approach, a statewide effort and campaign is reminding people about the importance of creating defensible space.

As peak fire season and warmer months approach, a statewide effort and campaign is reminding people about the importance of creating defensible space.

As peak fire season and warmer months approach, a statewide effort and campaign is reminding people about the importance of creating defensible space.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As peak fire season and warmer months approach, a statewide campaign is reminding people about the importance of creating defensible space.

The first week of May marks Wildfire Preparedness Week, where CAL FIRE shares tips and information on how to be ready in case of a fire.

"We are not really into our fire season anymore, it's more of a fire year," explained Savannah Birchfield-Gernt, public information officer with CAL FIRE in Tulare County.

It's the reality for California, as devastating, destructive, and even deadly wildfires have burned through the state.

Action News cameras were there at the Southern California fires in January, which claimed the lives of dozens.

"The Palisades fire and the Eaton fires were the second and third most destructive fires in California history. So, we are seeing more aggressive fire behavior, and it's always important for people that live in California to be ready for anything," said Birchfield-Gernt.

Ready for anything: that's the goal of the latest CAL FIRE campaign.

Every year, the first week of May kicks off Wildfire Preparedness Week.

Officials encourage people to be ready with go-bags, a plan, and an evacuation route in case of a fire.

The proclamation follows Governor Gavin Newsom's action last month, proclaiming a state of emergency to fast-track critical projects protecting communities from wildfire.

"It's always important to be proactive about things like defensible space and home hardening just so that you are taking preventative measures before anything could possibly happen, that way we are not playing catch up later down the road," mentioned Birchfield-Gernt.

Ahead of peak fire season, Central California residents, especially those in foothill communities, are encouraged to harden their homes..

This includes using fire-resistant materials on roofs, vents, siding, windows, and decks.

They should also clear leaves, needles, and debris from roofs, gutters, and vents.

But, most importantly, is creating that natural barrier by cutting down any weeds and trimming back all bushes and trees away from your home.

"With that 100 feet of defensible space, we are actually seeing people that were affected by the Eaton fire and the Palisades fire whose homes were safe because they had defensible space," explained Birchfield-Gernt.

CAL FIRE says there are grants available to clear property and help people create that defensible space.

For now, CAL FIRE is focused on the first round of inspections and debris clearing projects ahead of peak fire season.

For tips on preparing for a wildfire,click here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.