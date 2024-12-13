California man narrowly escapes death when out-of-control car misses him by inches

A man from Novato is lucky to be alive after an out-of-control sedan barely misses him during his morning neighborhood walk, video shows.

NOVATO, California -- A shocking high-speed car crash was caught on a security camera when a driver lost control in Northern California.

"I'm still tingling. I still want to pinch myself. Is this real? and it is," said Ralph Macia.

Macia is living to tell the tale of his near miss with an out-of-control car during his morning walk in Novato.

"If you see the Ring camera, I said 'Oh my god,'" Macia said.

The scary crash was caught on a Ring home security camera. Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control on San Marin Drive, jumped a curb and crashed into a house. On the security footage, you can see how close the car came to Macia and how fast he reacted.

"I'm walking up, I see out of the corner of my eye, and I jump. The reaction is from going to gym and doing crossovers with a trainer," Macia said.

"I was at my computer getting ready to send an email, then it was like a crash. It sounded like a crash," said homeowner Dot Spaet.

Spaet and her partner called 911 when they saw the crashed car in their front yard with two people inside. The exterior of their home suffered damage.

Novato Police say the driver of the car suffered a medical emergency seconds before the crash. Both he and his passenger went to the hospital with injuries and are expected to survive.

"The sound of an engine racing, it didn't sound like a car hitting another car. I said, 'Wow, what was that?'" said Paul Schneider.

Schneider heard the crash from blocks away.

Macia is glad everyone will be OK. He's also thanking his lucky stars and his quick reflexes.

"In a few seconds, I scrambled out of the way. I was very fortunate. Something bigger than me was watching out," Macia said.