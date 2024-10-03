California announces power bill credit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You could see some relief on your power bill this month.

The California Public Utilities Commission has announced the amounts of its bi-annual California Climate Credit.

PG &E customers will receive $55.17, SoCal Edison customers will receive $86, San Diego Gas and Electric customers will receive $78.22, Bear Valley customers will receive $32.24, Liberty customers will receive $131.01 and Pacific Power customers will receive $174.25.

The state's cap and trade program funds the credits and will automatically be applied to customer bills.

The Climate Credits are issued every fall and spring. The spring credit is larger because it includes an annual natural gas payment and a bi-annual electric payment, while the fall credit, which was just announced, only includes the electric payment.