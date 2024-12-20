California regulators approve PG&E's 5th rate hike of 2024

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG &E) rates will once again be going up.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to approve a new hike.

It marks the fifth increase for the utility in 2024.

PG &E says the money will be used to help cover vegetation management costs across the state.

The latest price increase will be rolled out on customers' bills across a 12-month period starting in 2026.

Right now, the dollar amount is still unclear.

