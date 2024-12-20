California regulators approve PG&E's 5th rate hike of 2024

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) rates will once again be going up.
The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to approve a new hike.
It marks the fifth increase for the utility in 2024.
PG&E says the money will be used to help cover vegetation management costs across the state.
The latest price increase will be rolled out on customers' bills across a 12-month period starting in 2026.
Right now, the dollar amount is still unclear.
