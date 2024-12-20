24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

California regulators approve PG&E's 5th rate hike of 2024

KFSN logo
Friday, December 20, 2024 1:23AM
kfsn

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) rates will once again be going up.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to approve a new hike.

It marks the fifth increase for the utility in 2024.

PG&E says the money will be used to help cover vegetation management costs across the state.

The latest price increase will be rolled out on customers' bills across a 12-month period starting in 2026.

Right now, the dollar amount is still unclear.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW