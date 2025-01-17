The newest Marvel movie is in theaters Feb. 14

'Captain America: Brave New World' tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for "Captain America: Brave New World." The movie, starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford is in theaters Feb. 14.

The film stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson.

In this newest installment, Sam (Mackie), who has taken over as Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with the newly elected U.S. President, Thaddeus Ross (Ford).

In the trailer, seen above, Ford's character says, "The country needs Captain America."

But things aren't as clear as they may seem and we'll see how our heroes fly into action.

"Captain America: Brave New World" is in theaters February14.