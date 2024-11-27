Car crashes into building at Fresno State, police searching for driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a driver after a car crashed into a building at Fresno State early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 2 am on Barstow and Chestnut.

The car went into the Water and Energy Technology Incubator.

Fresno police say the car was headed southbound when the driver lost control and hit a couple street signs before careening into the building.

The driver ran off, and no one was hurt.

The Fresno Fire Department has come out and determined the building is structurally safe.

University staff is now working to determine the best way to get the car out of the building. A crane may need to be brought out, and a few beams could need to be moved.

Students at the campus are currently on Thanksgiving Break.

There's no word on a possible description of the driver.

