Caregiver arrested for $80K jewelry theft from bedridden victim in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A caregiver has been arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from an 86-year-old woman in Tulare County.

Detectives say 28-year-old Sandra Jarman stole and pawned about $80,000 worth of jewelry from the bedridden woman.

The investigation began in October after the victim's family reported the missing valuables.

The items included the wedding rings of both the victim and her late husband.

Investigators identified four caregivers as suspects, including Jarman.

Detectives traced the jewelry to pawn shops where they say, Jarman sold several pieces.

Most of the items were scrapped, but detectives recovered some which have been returned to the victim.

Jarman has been booked on several charges including burglary, grand theft, elder abuse, embezzlement, and possession of stolen property.